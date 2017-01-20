NEWS

Los Angeles demonstrators protest President Donald Trump

Crowds gather in downtown Los Angeles to protest the swearing in of President Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTWON LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of protesters poured into the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday to express their feelings toward the new president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Los Angeles police and other local law enforcement agencies were "monitoring all potential demonstrations throughout the city" as local protesters gathered ahead of time for a planned convergence at L.A. City Hall at 1 p.m.

Two major demonstrations were scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday -- one which started at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and another near Staples Center, organized by more than 90 groups.

Activists are denouncing several of Trump's policies - especially his proposed efforts to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Other local protests are being held across the city, such as the "Caravan of Justice" in South L.A., which includes several dozen groups like Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Los Angeles Community Action Network and United Teachers Los Angeles.

The demonstration began in Leimert Park with about 100 activists, who were traveling by bus around the city and stopping at several sites to voice their concerns.

The L.A. Unified School District declared Friday as "Unity Day 2017" at its campuses "to encourage students to participate in the civic-engagement process and to promote schools as safe and appropriate venues for meaningful dialogue about the presidential election," according to the district.

Meantime, the United States Postal Service retail units around the downtown L.A. area will be closed for the day due to the demonstrations, according to a USPS press release. The offices include the Arcade Post Office, the Arco Post Office, the Bunker Hill Post Office, the Federal Post Office and the Macy's Post Office. All normal business hours will resume Monday.
