LA sheriff's deputy being investigated over allegation of misconduct w/ teen cadet

An undated photo of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department uniforms. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is being investigated for an allegation of misconduct involving a teenage cadet, the department said Tuesday.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was not assigned to supervise the cadets, according to the department. No further information into the allegations was released.

The department is also launching a review of the explorer program, but said it is not aware of any other misconduct allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
