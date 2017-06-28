NEWS

Los Angeles Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A 24-year-old salesman was shot to death in the Fashion District, where he worked. Now, police are searching for his killer.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 24-year-old salesman who worked in the Fashion District was shot to death in the Westlake area. Now, police are searching for his killer.

Fredis Mejia was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Coronado Street on June 9 around 8:40 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect or suspects then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting, where Mejia was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Mejia worked in the Fashion District and did not have any gang affiliation.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Detective Chung at (213) 484-3643.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Mejia's family. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/friend-lost.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Mejia was shot in the Fashion District. He was actually shot in the Westlake area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsman shotdeadly shootinglapdlos angeles fire departmentsearchDowntown LAWestlakeFashion DistrictLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank
DHS announces updated security protocols for international flights to US
How the White House plans to implement its limited travel ban
Nearly 250 potential jurors dismissed from selection for Martin Shkreli's fraud trial
ANALYSIS: Trump, Republicans confront limits of slogans
More News
Top Stories
Brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Firefighters make headway on 900-acre Highland fire
Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of LA
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
Man found shot to death inside car in South Gate
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest for 'Hamilton' tickets
Show More
You can soon get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas
LA street to be named after former President Obama
Woman killed after financial dispute in San Bernardino
4 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Defendant regrets hiding evidence in death of Fox exec
More News
Top Video
Brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations in Burbank
Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of LA
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
More Video