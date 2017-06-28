DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 24-year-old salesman who worked in the Fashion District was shot to death in the Westlake area. Now, police are searching for his killer.
Fredis Mejia was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Coronado Street on June 9 around 8:40 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, Los Angeles police said.
The suspect or suspects then took off on foot in an unknown direction.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting, where Mejia was pronounced dead.
Investigators said Mejia worked in the Fashion District and did not have any gang affiliation.
If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Detective Chung at (213) 484-3643.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help Mejia's family. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/friend-lost.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Mejia was shot in the Fashion District. He was actually shot in the Westlake area.