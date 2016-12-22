NEWS

LA files lawsuit against trashed Boyle Heights recycling center
EMBED </>More News Videos

A recycling center in Boyle Heights was costing some businesses thousands of dollars and many fear the city of Los Angeles' water supply could be in danger. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A recycling center in Boyle Heights was costing some businesses thousands of dollars and many fear the city of Los Angeles' water supply could be in danger.

Large piles of trash have been seen in the area for years. What is supposed to be a recycling center in Boyle Heights has illegally turned into a dumping ground -- one that caught fire earlier this year and may pose a hazard to the area's water supply.

"Ecoli bacteria emerged in that water right next to two food processing facilities and only blocks from the LA River," said City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Owners of neighboring businesses said they've lost tens of thousands of dollars in business because of the millions of pounds of trash piling up.

On Thursday, the city took action.

"We filed criminal charges -- 50 counts -- against the owner and operator of this property," Feuer said. "We allege that the defendant has repeatedly flouted the law, again and again and again."

In addition to the criminal case, the city was also filing a civil suit against the company, ironically named Clean Up America, and the property owners to immediately cease all illegal operations and to reimburse the city for the money it incurred cleaning up the site and fighting that fire that took six weeks to put out.

The city was also taking the unusual step of setting bail at $125,000 for a misdemeanor case. That bail will rise to $750,000 if the company continues to operate illegally.

If convicted of all 50 criminal charges, the owner faces nearly 30 years in prison.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newstrashrecyclinglawsuitBoyle HeightsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Passenger Accused of Harassing Ivanka Trump Removed from Flight
Student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
Freight train hits unoccupied car in Santa Fe Springs
Heroin found wrapped in Christmas paper in LAX drug bust
More News
Top Stories
Freight train hits unoccupied car in Santa Fe Springs
Heroin found wrapped in Christmas paper in LAX drug bust
CHP brings Christmas gifts to Riverside County girl injured in hit-run
Student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
1 suspect killed, 2 arrested in Riverside double homicide
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
LAX passengers face delays, cancellations in pre-holiday rush
Show More
Man accused of setting fires to steal from OC fire houses
Northridge man confronts 3 armed robbers, grazed by bullet
DA: Suspect used hammer to kill San Pedro reality contestant
Cool Kids Edward, Aimee mentor students in digital design
After holidays, here's how to recycle your Christmas tree
More News
Top Video
Freight train hits unoccupied car in Santa Fe Springs
1 suspect killed, 2 arrested in Riverside double homicide
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
CHP brings Christmas gifts to Riverside County girl injured in hit-run
More Video