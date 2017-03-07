NEWS

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti declares reelection victory

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers the State of the City address at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday, April 14, 2015.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared reelection victory at a rally just two hours after polls closed to Los Angeles city and Los Angeles County residents on election night.

Supporters were waiting for Garcetti to make a statement at his event at the Laborers' Local 300 Union headquarters in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles. Many were hoping he would confirm a victory and declare L.A. a sanctuary city.

Garcetti faced 10 challengers in the mayoral race. Some of his opponents argue that he has not done enough to combat crime and homelessness. Others fear that he has his sights set on higher public office and would leave his mayoral post to pursue such an ambition.

Garcetti has touted accomplishments that have occurred since he won his first term in 2013, including supporting a minimum wage hike, helping the economy by lowering the business tax, encouraging the entertainment industry through tax credits and helping pass a $1.2 billion measure in November to build housing for the homeless.

Eyewitness News caught up with Garcetti as he cast his ballot.

"We have tremendous momentum. We've cut our unemployment rate in half, we've paved more streets than ever before; we didn't just get one but two football teams," he said. "We see a lot of hope, a lot of opportunity and I want to keep that momentum. City Hall is focused on real things - less fluff, more stuff."
