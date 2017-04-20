DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Mayor Eric Garcetti laid out his vision for Los Angeles in his State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday.
Garcetti directly addressed the city's ongoing relationship with the Trump administration over the contentious issue of illegal immigration.
The mayor also addressed the city's crisis with homelessness and a recently passed measure that is expected to provide more funding for homeless housing.
Garcetti is also expected to release his 2017-2018 budget later in the day.