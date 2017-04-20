NEWS

LA mayor vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force' in State of the City address

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to deliver his State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mayor Eric Garcetti laid out his vision for Los Angeles in his State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday.

Garcetti directly addressed the city's ongoing relationship with the Trump administration over the contentious issue of illegal immigration.

The mayor also addressed the city's crisis with homelessness and a recently passed measure that is expected to provide more funding for homeless housing.

MORE: LA's Skid Row at epicenter of homeless housing crisis

Garcetti is also expected to release his 2017-2018 budget later in the day.
