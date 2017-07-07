NEWS

LA, OC strike teams assist in 3,000-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire

Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo tweeted out an image of a fast-moving blaze dubbed the Alamo Fire in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, July 7, 2017. (KABC)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles and Orange County firefighters headed to San Luis Obispo County to help battle a massive, fast-moving brush fire that started Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 p.m. and quickly grew to 3,000 acres with only 10 percent containment by 6 p.m. It's located near Twitchell Reservoir off Highway 166, near the Santa Barbara County line.

The smoke was seen for miles and the Santa Maria Police Department tweeted out a photo of the clouds of smoke that could be seen at its headquarters.


Evacuation warnings were issued for Tepusquet Blazing Saddles area. Mandatory orders were issued for people living along Blazing Saddles Road and White Rock Lane, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefirefightersSan Luis Obispo CountyOrange CountyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Power outages, heat cause trouble in Fairfax District
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Hostages released, suspect dead after standoff at Georgia bank
More News
Top Stories
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Suspects sought in brazen daytime OC jewelry store robbery
Power outages, heat cause trouble in Fairfax District
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Show More
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos