Flames visible from the roof of @SMPDHQ heavy smoke over the city #Alamofire #AlamoIC pic.twitter.com/Tb3nzZ7mOM — Santa Maria Police (@SMPDHQ) July 7, 2017

Los Angeles and Orange County firefighters headed to San Luis Obispo County to help battle a massive, fast-moving brush fire that started Friday afternoon.The blaze was reported around 3:30 p.m. and quickly grew to 3,000 acres with only 10 percent containment by 6 p.m. It's located near Twitchell Reservoir off Highway 166, near the Santa Barbara County line.The smoke was seen for miles and the Santa Maria Police Department tweeted out a photo of the clouds of smoke that could be seen at its headquarters.Evacuation warnings were issued for Tepusquet Blazing Saddles area. Mandatory orders were issued for people living along Blazing Saddles Road and White Rock Lane, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer.The cause of the blaze was unknown.