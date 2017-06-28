NEWS

LA City Hall rally decries new bill allowing alcohol sales till 4 a.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

People protested outside of Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday against a bill the California Senate approved that would allow bars to operate and sell alcohol until 4 a.m. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
People protested outside of City Hall Tuesday against a bill the California Senate approved that would allow bars to operate and sell alcohol until 4 a.m.

Public health and safety advocates believe the proposed SB-384 bill, also known as the LOCAL act, will lead to more car crashes, chaos in emergency rooms and alcohol related assaults and injuries. Demonstrators also denounced the bill because of the lack of public transportation options available at 4 a.m.

"This bill is a disaster for our communities, it will dramatically impact the health and the safety in our communities," said Albert Melena of the San Fernando Valley Partnership.

The LOCAL act will allow, but not require, communities to extend alcohol sales hours.

San Francisco Sen. Scott Weiner, who authorized the bill, released the following statement about it:

"Despite the claims of some critics, there isn't any correlation between later service hours and higher DUI rates. In fact, if you look at the data, many states with the highest rates of DUI-related fatalities have service hours of 2 a.m. or earlier, and most of the states with the lowest DUI-related fatality rates allow for alcohol service later than 2:00 a.m."

SB-384 will now seek the approval of the heads of the California Assembly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsalcoholbarliquorbeerprotestLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rumble strips installed to deter street racers in Chatsworth
Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
ANALYSIS: Trump, Republicans confront limits of slogans
OPINION: Why Trumpcare, Obamacare aren't the cure for our health system
More News
Top Stories
Burbank brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations
US sets new criteria for 6 Muslim nations as part of Trump's ban
Children's Hospital LA ranked 6th in U.S. by survey
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Firefighters make headway on 900-acre Highland fire
Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of LA
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
Show More
Rumble strips installed to deter street racers in Chatsworth
Man found shot to death inside car in South Gate
LA Fashion District salesman, 24, shot to death
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest for 'Hamilton' tickets
You can soon get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas
More News
Top Video
Burbank brush fire triggers mandatory evacuations
Cyberattack stalls operations at Port of LA
2 firefighters among 4 injured in Pacoima crash, LAFD says
Clippers trade Chris Paul to Rockets in multiplayer deal
More Video