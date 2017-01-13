LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge

A Donald Trump presidency has many immigrants on edge, and a Los Angeles County supervisor held a forum Thursday night in Baldwin Park to calm some of those fears.L.A. County supervisor Hilda Solis spoke to the crowd, looking to allay some of the fears immigrants and their families are feeling with the pending inauguration of President-elect Trump next week."We have children that can't go to sleep, they won't go to school," Solis said. "And parents are worried that their children are feeling this mental stress."Donald Trump may quickly cancel President Barack Obama's executive orders DACA and DAPA, the deferred action policies protecting thousands of immigrants from deportation.Felicita Flamenco brought her 8-year-old daughter Fatima with her, and was looking for a way to get her mother citizenship. She has a lot of worries about a Trump presidency."For whatever reason we had to go through this phase and see what happens after the inauguration, and I hope that our president-elect will have this greater understanding of the communities and the impact that words have," Solis shared.There will be more meetings in the coming weeks, offering advice and support, including a note to be on the lookout for fraud with lawyers offering fake fast-track services for green cards to those desperate for help.