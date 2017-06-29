NEWS

Baldwin Park sycamore trees given special pesticide to fight deadly beetles

EMBED </>More Videos

Measures are being taken at public parks in Los Angeles to combat a beetle that is killing sycamore trees and others across the Southland. (KABC)

By
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Measures are being taken at public parks in Los Angeles to combat a beetle that is killing sycamore trees and others across the Southland.

Baldwin Park lost trees to the polyphagous shot hole borer, which is the pest that is causing problems all over Southern California.

"Most of the time I get called in and it's too late. The beetle is already to the point where it's killed the tree or going to," said Darryl Weiss with Agriserve Pest Control.

The beetle is tiny and hard to see, but it leaves a mark of stains up and down tree trunks.

"Essentially what happens is the tree gets what we call girdled. It can't move water and nutrients through its veins anymore and it dies," said Dawny Fluharty, with Arborjet.

The injection treatments that contain a pesticide cost more, but it is also more effective and safer for the environment.

"The whole idea behind this is that the chemical stays trapped inside the tree. It's not in the air, it's not in the soil, it's not in the water. It's just where it needs to be to treat the pest or disease," Fulharty said.

The sycamores will take their medicine - an injection of the pest protection that should shield them from the beetles for years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsenvironmentpestsBaldwin ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
Cristianitos Fire chars 760 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
More News
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
IE camp helps kids rock out
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
Show More
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
IE camp helps kids rock out
More Video