La Verne man in red Challenger arrested after 100 mph chase

A 54-year-old man in a red Dodge Challenger led officers on a chase starting in La Verne for nearly two hours at speeds exceeding 100 mph before he was arrested in Bakersfield.The chase began in La Verne at 8:36 p.m. when a resident called police about someone driving suspiciously around the neighborhood on the 7300 block of Calle Aragon.When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the red Dodge Challenger took off, eventually getting westbound onto the 210 Freeway as CHP officers took over the chase.The suspect continued west on the 210 through the San Gabriel Valley, then headed north onto the 5 Freeway through the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas, and then up through the Grapevine with CHP officers in pursuit.AIR7 HD's SkyMap7 system clocked the vehicle at speeds well in excess of 100 mph.The chase continued north along the 5 Freeway even as the suspect blew out a tire at one point and kept going, officials said.Eventually the suspect, later identified as Richard Stamp, 54, of La Verne, was taken into custody in the Bakersfield area around 10:30 p.m.Police say Stamp was also wanted for a similar offense, misdemeanor evading and brandishing a replica gun. He was booked by the CHP in Kern County for felony evading and may face other charges when he is brought back to Los Angeles County.