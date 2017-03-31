NEWS

La Verne police officers recount rescuing elderly victims from house fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two elderly women were saved from a fire that broke out in their mobile home, thanks to the quick action of two La Verne police officers. On Friday, those heroes were recognized for risking their own lives. (KABC)

By
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two elderly women were saved from a fire that broke out in their mobile home, thanks to the quick action of two La Verne police officers. On Friday, those heroes were recognized for risking their own lives.

Cpl. Devon Harden and Cpl. Shannon Sullivan returned to the house where on Wednesday they rescued the two victims from the fiery scene.

Harden said he was in the area when he noticed a plume of smoke coming from the senior mobile home park at about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Fruit Street.

When he arrived, he found the home engulfed in flames and radioed for backup. He then went to see if anyone was inside.

"I started banging on the door, announcing 'this is the police, you need to come to the door,' and after about 20 seconds or so, somebody finally came to the door," he recalled.

Sullivan arrived shortly after but couldn't find Harden, until he realized his colleague was already beginning to rescue the victims.

As the officers coaxed the two frantic women from the home, they realized that one was unable to get down the stairs without her scooter and their help.

All four escaped the flames as the fire spread throughout the home.

"You could definitely feel the heat come in, and definitely the smoke was starting to become to a point where it was about to get overwhelming," Harden added.

The officers also managed to get the victims' pets out safely and helped neighboring residents evacuate safely. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsrescuefire rescuepoliceelderlyhouse fireLa VerneLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 wounded by gunfire in Pacoima alley
VIDEO: Utah officer shoots suspect with his own gun
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
Trump signs executive orders on trade
More News
Top Stories
2 wounded by gunfire in Pacoima alley
Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
Cesar Chavez's legacy continues to inspire new generations
Show More
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag for gay rights, dies
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
More News
Top Video
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
VIDEO: Utah officer shoots suspect with his own gun
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
S. Laguna Beach cracking down on unruly visitors
More Video