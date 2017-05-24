NEWS

Laguna Beach council bans smoking in more public spaces citywide

EMBED </>More Videos

The Laguna Beach city council approved a ban Tuesday on smoking and vaping in all public spaces, making it the city with the strictest smoking laws in Orange County. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Laguna Beach city council approved a ban Tuesday on smoking and vaping in all public spaces, making it the city with the strictest smoking laws in Orange County.

The new ordinance bans smoking throughout the city including sidewalks, alleys and common areas of apartment complexes.

A fine of $100 would be given for the first violation and up to $500 for the third.

The city already prohibits smoking at beaches and parks.

Nearby Laguna Woods already has a similar ban in place. Municipalities such as Santa Monica and Hermosa Beach have effectively instated citywide bans on smoking.

The ordinance goes into effect June 23.
Related Topics:
newssmokingbeacheslawsLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Democrats flip 2 state legislature seats in Trump districts
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More News
Top Stories
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
GOP health care bill to leave 23M more uninsured, estimate finds
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray in Manchester tribute
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Show More
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Graco recalls 25K car seats for defective webbing
More News
Top Video
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Graco recalls 25K car seats for defective webbing
More Video