The Laguna Beach city council approved a ban Tuesday on smoking and vaping in all public spaces, making it the city with the strictest smoking laws in Orange County.The new ordinance bans smoking throughout the city including sidewalks, alleys and common areas of apartment complexes.A fine of $100 would be given for the first violation and up to $500 for the third.The city already prohibits smoking at beaches and parks.Nearby Laguna Woods already has a similar ban in place. Municipalities such as Santa Monica and Hermosa Beach have effectively instated citywide bans on smoking.The ordinance goes into effect June 23.