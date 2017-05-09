NEWS

Laguna Beach council to consider banning smoking in more public spaces citywide

EMBED </>More Videos

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider legislation that would expand the city's smoking ban, which currently affects locations such as public parks and beaches. (KABC)

By
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider legislation that would expand the city's smoking ban, which currently affects locations such as public parks and beaches.

If approved, the new ordinance would prohibit smoking on sidewalks, in bike paths, and in alleyways and common areas of apartment complexes.

Laguna Beach received an "F" grade from the American Lung Association because it does not have strict smoking bans.

The proposed law would apply to e-cigarettes, smoke vaporizers and marijuana products. Smoking would still be permitted in residential dwellings and inside vehicles.

Nearby Laguna Woods already has a similar ban in place. Municipalities such as Santa Monica and Hermosa Beach have effectively instated citywide bans on smoking.

If the Laguna Beach legislation is passed, "no smoking" and "smoke-free" signs would be posted in relevant areas. Fines ranging from $100 to $500 would be enforced, depending on the number of offenses.

The proposed ordinance has prompted expressions of doubt from some city council members, who noted that Laguna Beach attracts crowds of international tourists who are accustomed to smoking in public.

Proponents of the expanded ban point out that foreign tourists also flock to Hermosa Beach and Santa Monica, which have been able to effectively enforce such bans.

The council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
Related Topics:
newssmokinghealthe-cigarettesvapingLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Laguna Beach considering citywide public smoking ban
NEWS
Progressive Moon Jae-in elected president in South Korea, favors dialogue with North Korea
Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state
US considering sending up to 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction to be tossed, judge rules
More News
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction to be tossed, judge rules
Man found guilty in case of missing 15-year-old CA girl
Fights erupt in Florida airport over canceled Spirit Airlines flights
OC father fighting deportation order
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old German shepherd mix named Penelope
Ex-'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller gets 1 year in prison
Show More
Grandma of teen suspected of stabbing OC mom speaks out
Liberal Moon Jae-in claims victory as South Korea's new president
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu in South Pacific
Ducklings rescued from storm drain
More News
Top Video
4 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery rollover crash in Highland
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old German shepherd mix named Penelope
Fights erupt in Florida airport over canceled Spirit Airlines flights
Man found guilty in case of missing 15-year-old CA girl
More Video