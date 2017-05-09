LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider legislation that would expand the city's smoking ban, which currently affects locations such as public parks and beaches.
If approved, the new ordinance would prohibit smoking on sidewalks, in bike paths, and in alleyways and common areas of apartment complexes.
Laguna Beach received an "F" grade from the American Lung Association because it does not have strict smoking bans.
The proposed law would apply to e-cigarettes, smoke vaporizers and marijuana products. Smoking would still be permitted in residential dwellings and inside vehicles.
Nearby Laguna Woods already has a similar ban in place. Municipalities such as Santa Monica and Hermosa Beach have effectively instated citywide bans on smoking.
If the Laguna Beach legislation is passed, "no smoking" and "smoke-free" signs would be posted in relevant areas. Fines ranging from $100 to $500 would be enforced, depending on the number of offenses.
The proposed ordinance has prompted expressions of doubt from some city council members, who noted that Laguna Beach attracts crowds of international tourists who are accustomed to smoking in public.
Proponents of the expanded ban point out that foreign tourists also flock to Hermosa Beach and Santa Monica, which have been able to effectively enforce such bans.
The council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its 6 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.