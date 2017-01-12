Lake Elsinore shooting leads to SWAT activity at Orange liquor store

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a SWAT operation in the city of Orange Thursday night related to an officer-involved shooting the night before in Lake Elsinore.
SWAT deputies surrounded Orange Liquor, deploying a bearcat and robot as they surrounded the building and served a search warrant.
Deputies also served a search warrant at a home in Tustin in the 1400 block of San Juan Street.
No arrests were made in the operations.
Wednesday night, a DUI suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on an officer during a traffic stop and led police on a chase in Lake Elsinore. The southbound side of the 15 Freeway was closed in the area overnight during and after the incident.
The FBI was also involved in the serving of the search warrants.