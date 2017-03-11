NEWS

Lake Los Angeles attic fire leaves child in critical condition

Firefighters help transport a child to a hospital after an attic fire in Lake Los Angeles on Friday, March 10, 2017.

By ABC7.coms staff
LAKE LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
A child was in critical condition after suffering severe burns in a house fire in Lake Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the blaze about 11:30 p.m. in the 40600 block of 174th Street East. When crews arrived, they found an attic engulfed in flames and three victims in the home.

One of three victims was a child, who appeared to be about 3 years old, fire officials said. The toddler was severely burned and hospitalized in critical condition. A man and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation, officials said. It was not known if the victims were related.

Fire officials said it took 35 firefighters to knock down the fire in 30 minutes, which was contained to the attic area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newshouse firechild injuredchild rescuedburn injuriesLake Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
1 person found dead at Devil's Backbone Trail in Mount Baldy
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
More News
Top Stories
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
2 killed in crashes on 605 Freeway in Cerritos; all lanes reopened
US Attorney Bharara is fired after rejecting request to step down
As wildfire season approaches, veterans train to fight blazes
Historic Craven's Estate in Pasadena up for sale
Multiple people injured in Paramount pursuit crash
Automated-garage company aims to eliminate parking hassles
Show More
Amal Clooney 'baby bump' headlines spark backlash against media
Attempted kidnapper sought in Pico-Robertson area
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
VIDEO: Oklahoma QB, Heisman finalist sacked by police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos