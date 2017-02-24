A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed by an employee at a Lancaster donut shop early Friday morning.Authorities said a shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. at a business in the 43600 block of 15th Street West. When authorities arrived, the person, who they are calling a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene.It was unclear why the employee shot the person. No further details on the incident were released.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.