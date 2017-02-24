NEWS

Donut shop employee fatally shoots person inside business in Lancaster

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed by an employee at a Lancaster donut shop early Friday morning.

Authorities said a shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. at a business in the 43600 block of 15th Street West. When authorities arrived, the person, who they are calling a suspect, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear why the employee shot the person. No further details on the incident were released.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotman killeddonutsbusinesshomicide investigationLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Ivanka Trump hosted lawmakers at White House last week
Arrest made in 2005 disappearance of Georgia high school teacher
Winter storm to bring swath of snow to the Plains and Midwest
More News
Top Stories
Officials pledge full, impartial probe of off-duty LAPD officer incident
SoCal protests held at GOP congressional offices
LAPD Chief Beck seeks to reassure undocumented immigrants
Suspect ID'd in 1997 rape, murder of 26-year-old woman in OC
Massive bee swarm creating hazard in Riverside neighborhood
Salvadoran woman with brain tumor moved from hospital to ICE custody
Florida man claims dog shot his girlfriend while she slept
Show More
LAPD, Long Beach police to join Metro transit security force
VIDEO: State senator removed from floor after criticizing late lawmaker
Deliveryman arrested after $30K in stolen packages found at home
Teen takes bullet for mom in Subway robbery
Pregnant mother, 19, shot in South LA, loses unborn child
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos