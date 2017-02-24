A homicide investigation is underway after an attempted robbery suspect was killed by an employee at a Lancaster donut shop early Friday morning, authorities said.Authorities said a shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. at Sugary Donuts, which is located in the 43600 block of 15th Street West. When authorities arrived, the male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.The shop owner said her employee shot the suspect during a failed robbery attempt. No further details on the incident were released.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.