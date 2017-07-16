NEWS

Lancaster man arrested in death of mother of 3

Lyndi Fisher, a service technician and mother of three, was found dead at a Lancaster home on Friday, July 14, 2017. (KABC)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A Lancaster man is behind bars for the murder of a woman who was at his home on a service call, officials said.

William Hughes, 30, is being held on $2 million bail in the death of Lyndi Fisher.

Friends and neighbors say Fisher was an appliance repair technician and they had seen her before at the home on Doverwood Court.

She was also described as a devoted mother of three children.

According to investigators she suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body.

Hughes told detectives he had left the home for a short time Friday and when he came back he found Fisher unresponsive on the floor. But detectives say conflicting statements he made and evidence at the scene led to his arrest.
