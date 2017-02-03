Lancaster man sought in roommate's murder identified

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County sheriff's officials released a picture of a man sought in the killing of his roommate in Lancaster.
Investigators were looking for 23-year-old Mario Jose Estrada, who officials said is possibly traveling in a 2006 light blue BMW SUV with the license plate number 6MWN447. They said he may be accompanied by a teenage girl.
His roommate's body was found Thursday morning in a field close to where the men lived in the 44700 block of Division Street. A nearby resident saw the body and said the victim was shot in the head.
According to Estrada's family, he admitted to shooting his roommate and they tried to convince him to surrender.
"The suspect called his older brother claiming that he had shot his roommate," Sgt. Robert Martindale with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Family members rushed to the scene of the murder and discovered the gruesome crime before contacting the LASD.
Deputies didn't disclose a motive behind the murder.
Sheriff's officials said Estrada was considered armed and dangerous and urged the public to call 911 if he is seen.