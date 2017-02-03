NEWS

Lancaster man sought in roommate's murder identified

Mario Jose Estrada, 23, seen in an undated photo. Alongside is a photo of a BMW SUV sheriff's officials believe he is driving.

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials released a picture of a man sought in the killing of his roommate in Lancaster.

Investigators were looking for 23-year-old Mario Jose Estrada, who officials said is possibly traveling in a 2006 light blue BMW SUV with the license plate number 6MWN447. They said he may be accompanied by a teenage girl.

His roommate's body was found Thursday morning in a field close to where the men lived in the 44700 block of Division Street. A nearby resident saw the body and said the victim was shot in the head.

EMBED More News Videos

A Lancaster man wanted in the murder of his roommate is considered armed and dangerous, according to sheriff's deputies.


According to Estrada's family, he admitted to shooting his roommate and they tried to convince him to surrender.

"The suspect called his older brother claiming that he had shot his roommate," Sgt. Robert Martindale with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Family members rushed to the scene of the murder and discovered the gruesome crime before contacting the LASD.

Deputies didn't disclose a motive behind the murder.

Sheriff's officials said Estrada was considered armed and dangerous and urged the public to call 911 if he is seen.
Related Topics:
newsmurderman shotman killedgun violencebody foundshootingsearchLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
NYC Bodegas Go on Strike in Protest of Immigration Ban
Protesters Caused 'Only Disruption' Surrounding Immigration Order: WH Adviser
More News
Top Stories
Santa Monica school closes over possible norovirus outbreak
Light rain to linger across Southern California Friday
Knife-wielding man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Man in critical condition after pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights
FACT CHECK: Conway cites 'massacre' that didn't happen
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
Show More
Murdered OC artists remembered for art contributions
OC man ran high-end brothel out of Irvine apartments, police say
Iranian man barred from US amid travel ban returns to Los Angeles
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos