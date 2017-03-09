NEWS

LAPD chase stolen car down Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More News Videos

A chase suspect led police down the Hollywood Walk of Fame as spectators watched. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police chased a stolen car suspect Thursday evening through the San Fernando Valley and the pursuit came to a dramatic end on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Authorities said the blue Dodge Avenger was reported stolen on Hollywood Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m.

The suspect drove north on the 101 Freeway through Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

The suspect exited on New Hampshire Avenue in Hollywood and led police on a slow-speed chase through surface streets before getting back onto the 101 Freeway.

After a brief stint on the freeway, the suspect exited again, this time onto Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The suspect through surface streets, eventually getting onto Hollywood Boulevard.

The suspect made frequent stops while driving slowly down the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At one point, a large group of spectators watched as officers attempted to stop the suspect.


At about 8:25 p.m., officers boxed the suspect in and took the man into custody at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue as a large group of spectators watched.
