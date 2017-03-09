LAPD chase stolen car on 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police chased a stolen car suspect Thursday evening through the San Fernando Valley.Authorities said the blue Dodge Avenger was reported stolen on Hollywood Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m.The suspect drove north on the 101 Freeway through Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.The suspect exited on New Hampshire Avenue in Hollywood and led police on a slow-speed chase through surface streets before getting back onto the 101 Freeway.After a brief stint on the freeway, the suspect exited again, this time onto Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The suspect drove down Bronson and to Hollywood Boulevard.After driving through the heart of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the suspect made frequent stops while driving slow down Hollywood Boulevard.