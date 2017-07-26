NEWS

LAPD chief: Cadet program is 'here to stay'

EMBED </>More Videos

Despite calls for its closure amid a scandal involving a veteran officer and an underage girl, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said the Los Angeles Police Department's embattled cadet program is "here to stay."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Despite calls for its closure amid a scandal involving a veteran officer and an underage girl, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said the Los Angeles Police Department's embattled cadet program is "here to stay."

"We've had it for decades," Beck said. "It has had extremely positive results in young people's lives."

The program came under fire after an investigation triggered by the theft of police cruisers resulted in the arrest of seven cadets and eventually led to the arrest of a 10-year veteran of the force who is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was a member of the program and among the cadets arrested in the cruiser thefts.

MORE: LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet

The officer, Robert Cain, was charged with the illegal possession and manufacturing of assault rifles after nearly 100 weapons were seized from his home after his arrest. Cain has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

MORE: Ex-LAPD officer at center of cadet scandal pleads to weapons charges

A group of protesters called for an independent review of the LAPD's cadet program Tuesday afternoon.

"Stop the cadet program. LAPD must defund the cadet program and publicly acknowledge and take ownership of its history," said Nia-Amina Minor, with Black Lives Matter.

The LAPD has said calls for the end of the program are "misguided and misinformed" and would prevent "educational and skill-building opportunities for thousands of young adults."

MORE: Beck defends LAPD cadet program at graduation while planning overhaul

Beck agreed Wednesday, saying, "I and other city leaders completely support the program, recognizing that we had some that failed horribly and one that failed criminally."

He also largely dismissed the protesters, calling the program's demise "just their topic of the day."

Beck's defense of the LAPD's cadet program comes amid another scandal affecting a similar program at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday, the LASD announced that a deputy is being investigated for an allegation of misconduct involving a teenage cadet. The department is also launching a review of the explorer program, but said it is not aware of any other misconduct allegations.

MORE: LA sheriff's deputy being investigated over allegation of misconduct with teen cadet

Sheriff Jim McDonnell ordered "swift and appropriate action" be taken to hold anyone accountable who is not protecting the cadets and the department program.

Beck, meanwhile, said the LAPD intends to pursue the criminal charges against Cain "to the fullest."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimelos angeles police departmentlapdscandalLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly crash
Trump has been 'clear' about his feelings on Sessions: Sanders
Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
Oxnard City Council approves 'safe city' status
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare
Oxnard City Council approves 'safe city' status
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Disturbing video shows shark dragged behind boat
O.J. Simpson pop-up exhibit coming to Los Angeles gallery
Show More
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
Man denies raping 11-year-old, says she might have raped him
Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash
Man charged w/ murder in fatal Lancaster hit-run
Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
O.J. Simpson pop-up exhibit coming to Los Angeles gallery
More Video