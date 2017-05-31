NEWS

LAPD focuses on reducing distracted driving deaths, accidents

In an effort to reduce the number of deaths and accidents caused by distracted driving, the LAPD is launching an educational campaign aimed at getting drivers to pay attention. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In an effort to reduce the number of deaths and accidents caused by distracted driving, the LAPD is launching an educational campaign aimed at getting drivers to pay attention.

New state laws also give police more tools to go after distracted drivers using cellphones.

"Many people nowadays are driving while they're grooming, while they're applying make-up, while they're shaving, they're reading. But the No. 1 distraction is the cellphone," Detective Bill Bustos said.

You can still use your cellphone, but it must be mounted. If you're caught holding it, you're opening yourself up to a hefty fine. Police already have enforcement efforts underway.

The warnings have been given and for those feeling the effects first hand, it's a message they can't share enough.

"As parents, we have to be the example for our kids. If our kids see us on the phone, putting on make-up, reaching for that cup of coffee or changing the radio - then our kids are going to think that's acceptable. We need to change," Chela Alvarado said.

Her son Michael died after hitting a tree when he lost control of his vehicle because he dropped his cellphone and tried to retrieve it.

Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel because as long as it takes you to read a text, cars can crash and lives can be lost.
