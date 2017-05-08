NEWS

LAPD standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home comes to dramatic end

When SWAT arrived on the scene, the suspect was still in the house and refused to exit. The resident had escaped through a rear window, according to police. (KABC)

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department's SWAT team was in a standoff with a man who broke into a Sunland-Tujunga area home while a resident was inside.

After an hours-long confrontation, the man exited from a window of the home amid a puff of white smoke and could be seen rolling down an adjacent hillside. SWAT officers then descended the hill with K-9s and cuffed the motionless suspect as he lay on the ground.

The LAPD has not confirmed the condition of the suspect.

According to the LAPD, a call came in around 9 a.m. Monday indicating that a break-in was in progress at the home on the 11300 block of Alethea Drive.

When SWAT arrived on the scene, the suspect was still in the house and refused to exit. A woman who was in the residence saw the intruder and escaped through a rear window, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for details as they become available.
