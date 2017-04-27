LAPD in standoff with armed man in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An armed man is threatening law enforcement after search warrants were served near 6th & Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.
The Los Angeles Police Department has dispatched a SWAT team to assist California Highway Patrol officers who were serving the warrants downtown.
According to the CHP, the warrant was being served on the suspect for "threats against law enforcement."
This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more details as they become available.