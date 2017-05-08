  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
LAPD in standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home

When SWAT arrived on the scene, the suspect was still in the house and refused to exit. The resident had escaped through a rear window, according to police. (KABC)

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department's SWAT team is in a standoff with a man who broke into a Sunland-Tujunga area home while a resident was inside.

According to the LAPD, a call came in around 9 a.m. Monday indicating that a break-in was in progress at the home on the 11300 block of Alethea Drive.

When SWAT arrived on the scene, the suspect was still in the house and refused to exit. The resident had escaped through a rear window, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for details as they become available.
