DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, many can expect more celebrating than usual.
The Los Angeles Police Department will increase their DUI enforcement efforts citywide with three checkpoints Friday night and seven across the extended weekend.
"If you're over the limit, you're going to get arrested for a DUI," LAPD Sgt. Jack Richter said. "...why would you want to take the chance of killing somebody?"
Watch Marc Cota-Robles' full report in the video player above.