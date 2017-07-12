NEWS

Pacoima man in his 80s kills wife, critically wounds himself, LAPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said the suspect shot one person and then shot him or herself. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempt involving a Pacoima couple in their 80s.

Police say a man in his 80s shot and killed his wife at their home and then turned the gun on himself.

He was wounded and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. on the 12800 block of West Wingo Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the motive and other circumstances surrounding the incident.

The names of the couple have not been released.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootinglos angeles fire departmentlos angeles police departmentPacoimaSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rep. Steve Scalise transferred out of ICU
Video shows brawl that killed 22-year-old American in Greece
Trump: 'Many people would have held' son's Russia meeting
Apparent earthquake off North Korea's coast
Trump suggests Putin would have preferred Clinton
More News
Top Stories
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
You need to make $109K to afford to rent a 2-bedroom in LA
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Show More
Michelle Obama to honor Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
Trespasser reported at Demi Lovato's home
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
Man shot to death in Victorville; investigation underway
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
More News
Top Video
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
You need to make $109K to afford to rent a 2-bedroom in LA
Chase suspect caught after crash on 105 Fwy in Hawthorne
More Video