The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempt involving a Pacoima couple in their 80s.Police say a man in his 80s shot and killed his wife at their home and then turned the gun on himself.He was wounded and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. on the 12800 block of West Wingo Street.The Los Angeles Fire Department said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities are investigating the motive and other circumstances surrounding the incident.The names of the couple have not been released.