LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in shooting after chase ends in Hawthorne

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a homicide suspect were wounded Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred at the end of a chase in Hawthorne. (KABC)

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a homicide suspect were wounded Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred at the end of a chase in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 10 a.m. after a multi-agency task force conducted a stakeout in the area of Aviation and El Segundo Boulevards, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

According to the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a gunshot victim and an officer down at the scene. Both the suspect and the officer involved in the shooting were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

A source told ABC7 that the injured officer is expected to be OK. The officer is assigned to the police department's SWAT team and has been on the force for more than 20 years; his name was not immediately released.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
