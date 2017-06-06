A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured in an encounter with a suspect in Wilmington that involved gunfire Tuesday night, police said.The officer was initially believed to have been shot, but police later said he was injured but not by gunfire.The incident began as a call for a man with a gun. Two officers responded in the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway around 8:50 p.m.A gun was fired, but police have not specified who fired, only referring to the incident as an officer-involved shooting.The suspect was killed, but it is not clear if he died from gunfire or possibly being struck by the officer's vehicle.Police initially said there were two suspects involved and one had been taken into custody, but that was later clarified that only one suspect was involved.The officer who was injured is in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said.