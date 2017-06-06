LAPD officer wounded in Wilmington shooting

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was wounded in a shooting in Wilmington, police said.The officer was believed to have been shot in the arm in the area of the 1100 block of N. Wilmington Boulevard at Denni Street around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the incident began as a shooting in progress between two other individuals in the area of Wilmington Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. The officer drove into the area as the shooting was in progress.One of the suspects involved in the shooting was killed, according to LAPD. The other was arrested.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as information is made available.