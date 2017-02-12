LAPD officers hit by possible DUI driver while responding to other DUI crash

Two Los Angeles police officers responding to a DUI crash were transported to a hospital after their vehicle was rear-ended by another possible drunk driver in Vermont Knolls Sunday morning.The officers were on their way to investigate a possible DUI crash at Manchester Avenue near the 110 Freeway at about 1 a.m. when the patrol vehicle they were in was hit from behind.Both suspected DUI drivers from both crashes were taken into custody.Police said the officers' injuries were not life-threatening.