NEWS

LAPD officers hit by possible DUI driver while responding to other DUI crash

Rescue crews talk to a police officer after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver while responding to another DUI crash in Vermont Knolls on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

By ABC7.com staff
VERMONT KNOLLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Los Angeles police officers responding to a DUI crash were transported to a hospital after their vehicle was rear-ended by another possible drunk driver in Vermont Knolls Sunday morning.

The officers were on their way to investigate a possible DUI crash at Manchester Avenue near the 110 Freeway at about 1 a.m. when the patrol vehicle they were in was hit from behind.

Both suspected DUI drivers from both crashes were taken into custody.

Police said the officers' injuries were not life-threatening.
Related Topics:
newslapdDUIdui crashVermont KnollsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda
Two Chicago Girls, 11 and 12, Shot in Head in Separate Incidents
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
More News
Top Stories
3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
For 1st time ever, water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
Show More
J.K. Rowling, Piers Morgan in Twitter fight over politics
LGBT members commemorate 1960s Black Cat protest in Silver Lake
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
3 rescued in Newhall after cars caught in flash flooding
Rescue crews search LA River after car found in water near South Gate
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos