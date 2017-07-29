NEWS

LAPD on city-wide tactical alert over department computer outage

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department has been on a city-wide tactical alert for 24 hours because of a computer outage at the main dispatch center in downtown L.A.

The problem began shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, and it's affecting communications between officers on patrol and their stations, officials said.

They're still getting through to one another, but they're "having to handle calls differently," according to media relations officials.

Meantime, 911 calls are not being affected by the outage.
