NEWS

LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from residential burglaries

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Los Angeles Police Department is urging victims of residential burglaries to check a list of recovered goods for their stolen items. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department is urging victims of residential burglaries to check a list of recently recovered goods for their stolen items.

Police said they confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in stolen property from a watch shop near the University of Southern California. Among the confiscated goods were jewelry and designer purses that authorities determined were likely stolen from area homes.

Stolen items were also confiscated from the watch shop owner's home, according to the LAPD. The value of the confiscated goods totaled at about $300,000.

A photo gallery of the stolen property set up by the LAPD contains images of Apple laptop computers, coin and stamp collections, watches and cash.

MORE: See the photos of stolen items recovered by the LAPD

Police are asking residents who have been victims of home burglaries in Los Angeles County to browse the photos and identify any of their property by printing and filling out an attached form.
Related Topics:
newscrimeburglaryresidential burglarylapdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inside the cabin where Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were found
Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say
Treasury denies Exxon waiver to drill in Russia
What we know about former Tenn. teacher's relationship with student
Ex-President George HW Bush was hospitalized after Super Bowl coin toss
More News
Top Stories
1 fatally shot in Long Beach; search for suspect prompts evacuations
Space Mountain to return to classic theme
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
10 families displaced as fire rips through Wilmington apt. building
Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard, prosecutors say
Riverside animal officer fosters puppy after owner injured in crash
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry share candid conversation
Show More
Student posts threat against Valencia school via Snapchat
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Ex-mayor of South El Monte gets 1 year in prison for bribery
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
More News
Top Video
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
Bakersfield family cancels funeral after wrong victim ID'd
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
More Video