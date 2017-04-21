LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Police Department is urging victims of residential burglaries to check a list of recently recovered goods for their stolen items.
Police said they confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in stolen property from a watch shop near the University of Southern California. Among the confiscated goods were jewelry and designer purses that authorities determined were likely stolen from area homes.
Stolen items were also confiscated from the watch shop owner's home, according to the LAPD. The value of the confiscated goods totaled at about $300,000.
A photo gallery of the stolen property set up by the LAPD contains images of Apple laptop computers, coin and stamp collections, watches and cash.
MORE: See the photos of stolen items recovered by the LAPD
Police are asking residents who have been victims of home burglaries in Los Angeles County to browse the photos and identify any of their property by printing and filling out an attached form.