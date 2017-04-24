LAPD responds to shots fired report, man barricaded in DTLA building

UPDATE: Officers close streets near 800 block of Santee Street after reports of armed man wandering building https://t.co/CaqFPri04N pic.twitter.com/5FBit39MQa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 24, 2017

Authorities said they responded to a shots fired report in downtown Los Angeles and surrounded a residential building where an armed man was barricaded inside Monday afternoon.Los Angeles police said they responded to the 800 block of Santee Street for a call of shots fired. Officials said the armed suspect was on the rooftop at one point, but later reentered the building and barricaded himself inside.Police said they were attempting to monitor the suspect on internal security cameras.Authorities closed streets in the area due to the police activity.Heavily armored vehicles and officers in tactical gear were seen responding to the scene.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.