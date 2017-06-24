NEWS

LAPD scandal prompts cadet inspection before graduation ceremony

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Scandal rocking the Los Angeles Police Department cadet program is triggering unprecedented changes to Saturday's graduation ceremony, where at least 1,000 students are expected to attend.

For the first time ever, LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck held an inspection of the cadets. The inspection took place at 8 a.m. at the Galen Center in Exposition Park.

Beck said he wants to overhaul the program - not get rid of it - and the inspection is the first step in that direction.

MORE: Cache of weapons found inside LAPD officer's home in cadet scandal

One of the incidents creating a black cloud over the program was the arrest of seven cadets last week. They're accused of stealing police cruisers, and two of the squad cars ended up crashed after officers spotted them and chased the drivers.

MORE: LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles

In addition, police raided the home of 31-year-old LAPD Officer Robert Cain this week, where they found a cache of nearly 100 weapons, including "modified assault rifles." Cain is accused of having sex with one of the arrested cadets - a 15-year-old girl.

MORE: LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet

Although Cain wasn't in direct contact with the cadets, he was in charge of equipment at the 77th Division LAPD station.

LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza stood up for the hundreds of cadets graduating and hundreds more who are enrolled in the program.

"The actions of one are not an actual reflection of the other 10,000 officers," she said.

The graduation ceremony is expected to be held at 11 a.m. at the Galen Center.
