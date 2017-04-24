NEWS

LAPD searching North Hills for armed suspects

LAPD officers were searching a North Hills neighborhood for armed suspects wanted for carjacking and home invasion.

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police were searching a North Hills neighborhood for armed home invasion suspects who carjacked an SUV then hid out in a residential area.

The suspects were initially wanted for a home invasion, in which they were reportedly armed with shotguns.

They stole a truck then abandoned it near Cleveland High School in Reseda. Police scoured the campus, but the suspects carjacked a Chevy Yukon near Keswick Street and Yolanda Avenue and fled.

The vehicle was found a short time later in North Hills near Chase Street and Orion Avenue and police were scouring the neighborhood for the suspects.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
