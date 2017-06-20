Los Angeles police shot and critically wounded a man in his 70s Monday evening while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident at a home in Sherman Oaks, authorities said.Officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. to the 4200 block of Matiliga Avenue and found a man armed with a steak knife in front of the residence, according to Sgt. Frank Preciado, spokesman for the LAPD.The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Preciado said, and one of them deployed a Taser. An officer-involved shooting occurred after the suspect ignored commands to drop the knife, the sergeant said.According to investigators, the man was struck at least once in the upper torso and was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured.The suspect's injured wife received medical treatment at the scene.The officers were not equipped with body cameras, nor was the confrontation recorded by a vehicle camera, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.