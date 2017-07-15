NEWS

Large piece of scrap metal crushes van in Florida, driver survives

A metal object flew off an overpass in Florida onto a van below (Credit: WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. --
A man miraculously survived a large piece of scrap metal crushing his van after the massive pipe fell from a truck that lost control and overturned on a Florida highway on Saturday.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, was exiting off Interstate 4 onto State Road 528 around 7:35 a.m. Above him on the overpass, Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was driving a Mack truck loaded down with scrap metal.

Wharton lost control of the truck, hit the guardrail and overturned the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A large metal pipe flew off Wharton's truck, tumbled off the overpass and landed on the roof of Escobar's Pontiac van, according to WFTV.

The impact completely crushed the driver side roof of the van, troopers said. Amazingly, Escobar was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Wharton was cited for careless driving.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashtruck crashfreak accidentu.s. & worldFlorida
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen facing 15 charges in connection to London acid attacks
Woman hired to work at Lancaster home found dead
Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely hurt
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
More News
Top Stories
Woman hired to work at Lancaster home found dead
Lake Cachuma wildfire spreads to more than 17K acres
Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely hurt
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Teen, man hospitalized in Pasadena shooting
Suspect leads CHP on high-speed chase through LA County
Woman gives birth in rideshare vehicle
Show More
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad costume wows at D23 Expo
Mansion nail spa in Texas features 2 nail bars, man cave
Garbine Muguruza beats Venus Williams for Wimbledon title
At least 3 killed in Honolulu high-rise fire
450-acre brush fire burns in Highland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos