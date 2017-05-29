LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff

VIDEO: #LASD Air Rescue 5 rescues woman & her dog from side of Bear Canyon cliff, Angeles Forest. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/5XTvzQwxdE — SEB (@SEBLASD) May 28, 2017

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent a helicopter crew to rescue a woman and her dog Sunday morning.The sheriff's department tweeted out this video of the rescue:It happened on the side of Bear Canyon Cliff in the forest.The dramatic video shows the woman and her dog being pulled to safety by a rescuer. There was no immediate word on the condition of the pair.