NEWS

LASD rescues woman and her dog from Bear Canyon Cliff

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent a helicopter crew to rescue a woman and her dog Sunday morning. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
BEAR CANYON CLIFF, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent a helicopter crew to rescue a woman and her dog Sunday morning.

The sheriff's department tweeted out this video of the rescue:


It happened on the side of Bear Canyon Cliff in the forest.

The dramatic video shows the woman and her dog being pulled to safety by a rescuer. There was no immediate word on the condition of the pair.
