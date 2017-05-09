Students called on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board to pass a resolution to make schools sanctuaries Tuesday.Yuleni Avelica's father was picked up by ICE agents shortly after she was dropped off at school. Her sister was in the car when it happened."We want schools to be a sanctuary and kids to be safe while they're in school," she said.The board is currently reviewing the resolution to make schools a sanctuary.The resolution would create a network to help families and students who are detained by immigration authorities. It would also attempt to make it difficult for ICE agents to have access to students or to give out any information about them."Anyone who asks these questions - all staff members, including teachers, administrators, security officers - are prohibited from providing any information to immigration," said Sylvia Torres-Guillen with the ACLU.ICE has a policy of not conducting enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools, but agents can do it with proper authorization."I'm not scared to go to school after what happened to me because school is education and nobody can take away an education from you...I think it is important to be going to school," Fatima Avelica said.A coalition called California Schools Are Sanctuaries is trying to get the policies adopted in school districts across the state.