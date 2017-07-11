Lawmakers, sexual assault survivors and medical professionals are pushing for a law that could reduce the number of untested rap kits in California.The legislation would establish a voluntary tax contribution fund to give law enforcement agencies resources to decrease the number of unused kits.Lawmakers want another bill to be passed requiring authorities to report the number of tested and untested rape kits.Advocates think sexual assault victims are forced to undergo an invasive evidence collection process that involves having genital areas examined and photographed. They believe failing to process evidence kits is unjust to victims.The state currently does not keep track of untested kits, so the total number of them is unknown.