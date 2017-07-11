NEWS

State lawmakers push to reduce number of untested rape kits

Advocates are pushing for laws that could reduce the number of untested rap kits in California.

By ABC7.com staff
Lawmakers, sexual assault survivors and medical professionals are pushing for a law that could reduce the number of untested rap kits in California.

The legislation would establish a voluntary tax contribution fund to give law enforcement agencies resources to decrease the number of unused kits.

Lawmakers want another bill to be passed requiring authorities to report the number of tested and untested rape kits.

Advocates think sexual assault victims are forced to undergo an invasive evidence collection process that involves having genital areas examined and photographed. They believe failing to process evidence kits is unjust to victims.

The state currently does not keep track of untested kits, so the total number of them is unknown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrapesexual assaultpoliceCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Search warrant issued in Los Feliz for OC homicide suspect
Metropolis hopes to be Downtown LA landmark
Former cops featured in B.I.G., 2Pac doc indicted
Tsunami warning system faces $12M cut in Trump's proposed budget
More News
Top Stories
Woman falsely reported LA carjacking, triggering Amber Alert, police say
LA school board raises salaries to $125K
Search warrant issued in Los Feliz for OC homicide suspect
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita neighborhood
2 pets rescued from hot car in Ontario will fully recover, vet says
Police pursuits too dangerous, LA County report finds
Soccer coach arrested for lewd acts on former teen player
Show More
Metropolis hopes to be Downtown LA landmark
Grandparents, raising late daughter's 3 kids, win $1M lottery
Rapper sued for allegedly crashing Lamborghini in WeHo
Tsunami warning system faces $12M cut in Trump's proposed budget
Detectives seek public's help to find Alhambra mom's killer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos