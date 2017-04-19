One in the 6500 block of Cleon Avenue in North Hollywood. This location is said to be the center of heroin and methamphetamines sales, with 18 arrests made at the spot within the past year. Feuer said it is within a half mile of an elementary school.

The Showtime Motel off Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and the Four Star Motel (owned by the same company) in South Los Angeles. Feuer said both complexes have been involved in drug sales, assaults and pimping and prostitution. Both are close to schools.

Three separate units in Vermont Square. Feuer said the locations are hangouts for gang members who use the properties to store weapons, sell drugs and keep items for graffiti. They are within a half mile of two parks and six schools.

A single family home in the 300 block of W. 58th Street. Feuer said the home has been used for the sale of drugs and four separate methamphetamine buys were conducted by undercover LAPD officers last year. There were also two shootings and an arrest for the illegal possession of a gun. The property is less than 2,000 feet from a park and two schools.

A home in the 900 block of E. 24th Street. The home is used by relatives of the elderly property owners for drug sales, Feuer said. The location has also been the spot for calls regarding battery, assaults and the use of a deadly weapon. It is only a block from Second Baptist Church.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and the LAPD announced Wednesday that five lawsuits were filed against properties between the San Fernnado Valley and South L.A. as part of a gang crackdown.The properties, which include homes, motels and bungalows, are well documented spots involved in drug sales, gun violence, assaults, shootings and other gang activity. Feuer said each property is in close proximity to schools, churches, parks and playgrounds, and threaten the neighborhoods."Our office is riveted on ridding neighborhoods of properties like this and the threats these properties pose to families," he said.During a press conference, Feuer said the lawsuits were filed against the following properties:Feuer said more than 50 lawsuits have been filed by his administration in an effort to eliminate gang violence and activity.