NEWS

Lawsuits filed against spots across LA in effort to curb gang violence, officials say

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is shown during a press conference on lawsuits filed against properties involved in gang activity. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and the LAPD announced Wednesday that five lawsuits were filed against properties between the San Fernnado Valley and South L.A. as part of a gang crackdown.

The properties, which include homes, motels and bungalows, are well documented spots involved in drug sales, gun violence, assaults, shootings and other gang activity. Feuer said each property is in close proximity to schools, churches, parks and playgrounds, and threaten the neighborhoods.

"Our office is riveted on ridding neighborhoods of properties like this and the threats these properties pose to families," he said.

During a press conference, Feuer said the lawsuits were filed against the following properties:
  • One in the 6500 block of Cleon Avenue in North Hollywood. This location is said to be the center of heroin and methamphetamines sales, with 18 arrests made at the spot within the past year. Feuer said it is within a half mile of an elementary school.
  • The Showtime Motel off Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and the Four Star Motel (owned by the same company) in South Los Angeles. Feuer said both complexes have been involved in drug sales, assaults and pimping and prostitution. Both are close to schools.
  • Three separate units in Vermont Square. Feuer said the locations are hangouts for gang members who use the properties to store weapons, sell drugs and keep items for graffiti. They are within a half mile of two parks and six schools.
  • A single family home in the 300 block of W. 58th Street. Feuer said the home has been used for the sale of drugs and four separate methamphetamine buys were conducted by undercover LAPD officers last year. There were also two shootings and an arrest for the illegal possession of a gun. The property is less than 2,000 feet from a park and two schools.
  • A home in the 900 block of E. 24th Street. The home is used by relatives of the elderly property owners for drug sales, Feuer said. The location has also been the spot for calls regarding battery, assaults and the use of a deadly weapon. It is only a block from Second Baptist Church.

Feuer said more than 50 lawsuits have been filed by his administration in an effort to eliminate gang violence and activity.
Related Topics:
newsgang violencegang activityganglapdlawsuitSan Fernando ValleySouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pregnant sea lions getting sick from toxic algae off SoCal coast
O'Reilly 'disheartened' over Fox departure 'due to completely unfounded claims'
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses
More News
Top Stories
Deported man with DACA status suing for return to U.S.
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
Pregnant sea lions getting sick from toxic algae off SoCal coast
Syrian refugee family settles in the Inland Empire
Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News, network confirms
WeHo murder-suicide: Man kills ex-girlfriend before shooting self
Show More
LAPD searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Leimert Park
Texas man says water-damaged iPhone gave him 2nd-degree burns
Eagle Rock school awarded $1,000 by Sandy Hook nonprofit
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos