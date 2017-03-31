NEWS

Long Beach victim describes being stabbed by ex while in her hospital bed

EMBED </>More News Videos

A local woman on Friday shared heart-wrenching words about being repeatedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in her hospital bed. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A local woman on Friday shared heart-wrenching words about being repeatedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in her hospital bed.

Traci Mattox said she was sharing her story because she wants others who may be going through domestic abuse to know the signs and, most importantly, know when to get out.

Mattox had been a patient at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach on health-related issues for about a week when she says on Tuesday, she woke up from anesthesia to a disturbing sight: her ex-boyfriend standing next to her bed. She said what happened next will haunt her the rest of her life.

"He took the knife and swung it and hit me in the back of my neck," she shared. "And I felt the back of my neck and I saw blood, and he just started going crazy. And the only thing I could do is try to fight back, so I started hitting back and my head went down, and that's when I felt the stab wounds in the back of the head."

Mattox was stabbed 13 times but managed to fight him off and run for help. The suspect, 30-year-old Lorenzo Moss Jr., was able to flee the hospital but was later arrested.

Moss was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingdomestic violencehospitalLong Beach
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House allowing public to request financials for senior staff
US cancer deaths are decreasing, study finds
Flynn's Russia connections back in the spotlight
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
More News
Top Stories
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag for gay rights, dies
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Show More
Single-payer health care proposed for California
Judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25M over Trump University lawsuits
Video shows deadly Houston tollbooth crash
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
More News
Top Video
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
More Video