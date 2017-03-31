A local woman on Friday shared heart-wrenching words about being repeatedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in her hospital bed.Traci Mattox said she was sharing her story because she wants others who may be going through domestic abuse to know the signs and, most importantly, know when to get out.Mattox had been a patient at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach on health-related issues for about a week when she says on Tuesday, she woke up from anesthesia to a disturbing sight: her ex-boyfriend standing next to her bed. She said what happened next will haunt her the rest of her life."He took the knife and swung it and hit me in the back of my neck," she shared. "And I felt the back of my neck and I saw blood, and he just started going crazy. And the only thing I could do is try to fight back, so I started hitting back and my head went down, and that's when I felt the stab wounds in the back of the head."Mattox was stabbed 13 times but managed to fight him off and run for help. The suspect, 30-year-old Lorenzo Moss Jr., was able to flee the hospital but was later arrested.Moss was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, according to the District Attorney's Office.