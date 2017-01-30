Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier

Investigators were searching for a driver wanted in connection with the deadly hit and run of a bicyclist in Whittier on Monday.Whittier police said a female driver hit a bicyclist in the 9100 block of Calmada Avenue north of Lambert Road at about 7:30 a.m.Authorities said the victim, described as a man, was struck near a bike trail.Nearby streets were closed off as detectives investigated the incident.The suspect's vehicle was described as a newer pearl colored four-door Lexus with tinted windows. Officials said the suspect's vehicle had black and white paper plates.The vehicle should have front-end damage, according to police.If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9299.