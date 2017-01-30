NEWS

Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier

Police investigate a fatal hit and run in the 9100 block of Calmada Avenue in Whittier on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators were searching for a driver wanted in connection with the deadly hit and run of a bicyclist in Whittier on Monday.

Whittier police said a female driver hit a bicyclist in the 9100 block of Calmada Avenue north of Lambert Road at about 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said the victim, described as a man, was struck near a bike trail.

Nearby streets were closed off as detectives investigated the incident.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a newer pearl colored four-door Lexus with tinted windows. Officials said the suspect's vehicle had black and white paper plates.

The vehicle should have front-end damage, according to police.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9299.
