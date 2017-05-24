Lifetime's worth of belongings stolen from Cerritos family

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) --A family from Cerritos says all of their personal belongings were stolen from a rented U-Haul moving truck outside their home earlier this week.
Jesus and Maria Chavez-Nava had packed up their things, preparing for a move to San Antonio, Texas. They said thieves took off with the loaded truck around 4 a.m. Monday.
"My son said, 'Mom, somebody took the truck.' I said, 'No, you're kidding me,'" said Maria Chavez-Nava.
Also taken was their 1973 Volkswagen Bug that was loaded onto a trailer and attached to the U-Haul truck.
Wednesday, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Cerritos Station told Eyewitness News the moving truck had been located in Compton. Its contents had been emptied out and items are unaccounted for, said detectives.
"All my papers, all my pictures, everything. Now I don't have a house, I don't have nothing."
Detectives say they have no leads on the case and no suspect information to release.
The Chavez-Nava family has started a GoFundMe page to help recoup their losses.