NEWS

4-year-old girl narrowly misses being shot in Arizona barbershop

A little girl covers her face as bullets fly through a window she's sitting by at an Arizona barbershop. (KABC)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KABC) --
Surveillance video from an Arizona barbershop shows bullets flying through the windows and narrowly missing a 4-year-old girl.

In the footage, the little girl is seen sitting down at chairs in front of the window. Then seconds later, gunfire shatters the window, the bullets flying right past the child.


Once the bullets stop, the little girl runs out of the camera's view.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries she suffered from the glass debris.

Authorities arrested two men connected to the shooting. They believe it all started as a dispute between one of the suspects and an employee at a nearby tattoo shop.
NEWS
