Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle

A report of a person with a long gun on a school campus sparked the lockdown of two schools in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The lockdowns on two high schools in Simi Valley have been lifted after police received a report of a person with rifle on a school campus Wednesday morning.

Simi Valley police said they received a report of a person walking onto the campus of Royal High School with what appeared to be a long gun at about 8:20 a.m.

Royal High School and Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School were locked down and students were ordered to shelter in place as police investigated.

Officers in tactical gear were seen searching the campus with the assistance of K-9 units.

Police said it was determined the rifle was in fact a ceremonial drill rifle used by a drill team member and not an actual firearm.

Authorities said some Royal High School special needs students were relocated to Santa Susana High School as a precaution during the situation.

Road closures in the area caused by the lockdown were lifted.
