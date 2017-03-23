NEWS

London attack leaves LA tourists nervous but undeterred

After the terror attacks in London, tourists visiting Los Angeles said they already have a heightened awareness of the dangers of terrorism, but aren't letting it keep them home. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After the terror attacks in London, tourists visiting Los Angeles said they already have a heightened awareness of the dangers of terrorism, but aren't letting it keep them home.

Along Hollywood Boulevard, tourists from many countries continued to stroll along the Walk of Fame and take pictures with superheroes.

Some said they know terrorism has just become something to be expected now, and that the public should not give in to fear.

To hear more of what visitors to Los Angeles had to say about terrorism and the London attacks, watch the video above.
